France's Le Pen says has 'total confidence' in Bardella after antisemitism claims

World News
29-09-2026 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s Le Pen says has &#39;total confidence&#39; in Bardella after antisemitism claims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France's Le Pen says has 'total confidence' in Bardella after antisemitism claims

French presidential election frontrunner Marine Le Pen said she had "total confidence" in the head of her far-right National Rally (RN) party, Jordan Bardella, after a report he made antisemitic remarks in 2013.

Le Pen vowed the RN would "counterattack" after the allegations made by website Mediapart but warned "our opponents will do absolutely anything... to try to derail this momentum" ahead of the 2027 polls.

AFP

World News

'total

confidence'

Bardella

after

antisemitism

claims

LBCI Next
Macron denounces 'dangerous escalation' by Russia after Estonia arson
UN concerned by Malaysia returns of Myanmar migrants
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-07

French court shortens Le Pen's ban from office but orders electronic tag

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-12

Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
2026-08-01

France's largest wildfire in decades 'under control'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-06

Syria president hails France's 'constructive role' in transition as Macron visits

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:09

Macron denounces 'dangerous escalation' by Russia after Estonia arson

LBCI
World News
05:40

UN concerned by Malaysia returns of Myanmar migrants

LBCI
World News
05:17

Russian hybrid campaign 'failing to undermine' NATO support for Ukraine: Rutte

LBCI
Middle East News
01:01

Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear concessions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-05-01

At least 370 arrests in May 1 demonstrations in Istanbul: Lawyers' group

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-06

Yemen's Houthis claim attack targeting Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:47

US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms

LBCI
World News
2026-01-29

Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to Tigray region after clashes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Rubio-Salam meeting highly positive, discuss roadmap for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Israeli army claims it destroyed over 600 infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Lebanese delegation begins Washington talks as PM Salam meets Rubio

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon as Salam calls for clear timeline on Israeli withdrawal and state control over weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:47

US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

PM Salam meets World Bank chief in Washington to discuss reforms, recovery and reconstruction

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More