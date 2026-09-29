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France's Le Pen says has 'total confidence' in Bardella after antisemitism claims
World News
29-09-2026 | 06:39
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France's Le Pen says has 'total confidence' in Bardella after antisemitism claims
French presidential election frontrunner Marine Le Pen said she had "total confidence" in the head of her far-right National Rally (RN) party, Jordan Bardella, after a report he made antisemitic remarks in 2013.
Le Pen vowed the RN would "counterattack" after the allegations made by website Mediapart but warned "our opponents will do absolutely anything... to try to derail this momentum" ahead of the 2027 polls.
AFP
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