China says it 'condemns' Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

World News
12-10-2026 | 03:43
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China says it &#39;condemns&#39; Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
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China says it 'condemns' Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

China condemned on Monday recent attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia, expressing "serious concern" about the conflict between Riyadh and the Yemeni group intensifying.

"China condemns the attacks that caused heavy casualties and expresses serious concern over the intensification of the conflict," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

AFP


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