News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Saudi-led coalition confirms financial district tower hit
Middle East News
24-11-2026 | 08:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi-led coalition confirms financial district tower hit
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday confirmed an attack on a tower in the kingdom's financial district, after witnesses told AFP the capital's tallest skyscraper had been hit.
"One of the towers in the financial center was targeted in a cowardly terrorist attack. The relevant authorities are currently inspecting the attack site," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said in a social media post.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Coalition
Financial
District
Tower
Next
Saudi Arabia approves 2027 budget with projected deficit of 190 billion riyals
Tallest skyscraper in Riyadh hit second time in less than a week: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-15
Saudi-led coalition: 13 civilians injured in Houthi attacks on three Saudi cities
Middle East News
2026-09-15
Saudi-led coalition: 13 civilians injured in Houthi attacks on three Saudi cities
0
Middle East News
2026-11-20
Saudi-led coalition says targeted Yemen's Hodeida, other attacks 'ongoing'
Middle East News
2026-11-20
Saudi-led coalition says targeted Yemen's Hodeida, other attacks 'ongoing'
0
Middle East News
2026-11-20
Saudi-led coalition warns civilians to evacuate Yemen's Hodeida port
Middle East News
2026-11-20
Saudi-led coalition warns civilians to evacuate Yemen's Hodeida port
0
Middle East News
2026-11-06
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region
Middle East News
2026-11-06
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli defense minister says Iran developing chemical weapons: Local media
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli defense minister says Iran developing chemical weapons: Local media
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A government in the making, a war on the horizon: Israel's mounting challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A government in the making, a war on the horizon: Israel's mounting challenges
0
Middle East News
10:25
Saudi civil defense says 11 injured in Houthi attack on financial district
Middle East News
10:25
Saudi civil defense says 11 injured in Houthi attack on financial district
0
Middle East News
09:50
Yemen armed forces says Houthis around 60 km from Aden, 'ready to attack': Spokesman
Middle East News
09:50
Yemen armed forces says Houthis around 60 km from Aden, 'ready to attack': Spokesman
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:29
Aoun, Salam discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements, holiday security measures
Lebanon News
03:29
Aoun, Salam discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements, holiday security measures
0
World News
2026-07-06
Trump's Board of Peace says Palestinian technocratic committee must control Gaza arms
World News
2026-07-06
Trump's Board of Peace says Palestinian technocratic committee must control Gaza arms
0
Lebanon News
14:42
Rubio, Saudi FM discuss Hezbollah disarmament under trilateral framework
Lebanon News
14:42
Rubio, Saudi FM discuss Hezbollah disarmament under trilateral framework
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-27
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-08-27
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:28
Tallest skyscraper in Riyadh hit second time in less than a week: AFP
Middle East News
07:28
Tallest skyscraper in Riyadh hit second time in less than a week: AFP
2
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:07
19 detained in Beirut security campaign targeting street begging
Lebanon News
03:07
19 detained in Beirut security campaign targeting street begging
4
Lebanon News
03:29
Aoun, Salam discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements, holiday security measures
Lebanon News
03:29
Aoun, Salam discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements, holiday security measures
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese army uncovers details of 264-kg explosives smuggling operation near Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese army uncovers details of 264-kg explosives smuggling operation near Syrian border
6
World News
05:18
US envoy 'not certain' military aid to Israel will end this year as Trump promised
World News
05:18
US envoy 'not certain' military aid to Israel will end this year as Trump promised
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas security official in Gaza, Hamas sources say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas security official in Gaza, Hamas sources say
8
Lebanon News
14:42
Rubio, Saudi FM discuss Hezbollah disarmament under trilateral framework
Lebanon News
14:42
Rubio, Saudi FM discuss Hezbollah disarmament under trilateral framework
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More