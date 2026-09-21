Macron vows to face Trump with 'total candor': French official

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21-09-2026 | 10:02
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Macron vows to face Trump with &#39;total candor&#39;: French official
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Macron vows to face Trump with 'total candor': French official

French President Emmanuel Macron will face his U.S. opposite number Donald Trump with "total candor" when they meet ahead of the U.N.'s signature diplomatic week in New York, a French official said Monday.

"It is always a good opportunity to set the tone before the start of this high-level week of the General Assembly, and to have a discussion with the president of the United States with total candor, as (Macron) always does," a French official told AFP.

AFP

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'total

candor':

French

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