Macron vows to face Trump with 'total candor': French official

French President Emmanuel Macron will face his U.S. opposite number Donald Trump with "total candor" when they meet ahead of the U.N.'s signature diplomatic week in New York, a French official said Monday.



"It is always a good opportunity to set the tone before the start of this high-level week of the General Assembly, and to have a discussion with the president of the United States with total candor, as (Macron) always does," a French official told AFP.



AFP