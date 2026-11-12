Alice Huang, alleged spy in Nvidia scandal, barred from Singapore in February: Govt

Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy in the Nvidia AI chip scandal, was barred from re-entering Singapore in February after providing inaccurate information during a probe into Megaspeed, the government said on Thursday."Huang had provided information which she knew to be inaccurate... to downplay her role in Megaspeed," the Ministry of Home Affairs said, referencing the Singapore-based data centre company."She was issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering the country."AFP