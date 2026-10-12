President Aoun welcomes EU decision to establish new security support mission in Lebanon

Lebanon News
12-10-2026 | 11:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun welcomes EU decision to establish new security support mission in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun welcomes EU decision to establish new security support mission in Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun welcomed a decision by European Union foreign ministers to establish a new three-year mission in Lebanon to provide advice and assistance to the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces (ISF).

Aoun said the decision reflects the EU's continued commitment to Lebanon's security and stability, as well as its confidence in the Lebanese army and ISF as legitimate institutions responsible for protecting the country and its citizens, alongside other official security agencies.

He said the mission would provide expertise, training and advisory support to strengthen Lebanon's security institutions, extend state authority across the country's territory and improve border control.

Aoun stressed that these efforts align with the Lebanese government's decisions and its stated commitment to ensuring that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of legitimate state forces.

The president thanked the EU and its member states for the initiative, pledging Lebanon's full cooperation to ensure the mission's success.

He added that the support would further strengthen stability and the role of state institutions, while reinforcing Lebanon's partnership with its international allies.

Lebanon News

welcomes

decision

establish

security

support

mission

Lebanon

Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

EU establishes new mission to support Lebanon's Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-01

EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10

EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-18

President Aoun: Lebanon welcomes Canadian support for return of southern residents

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

EU establishes new mission to support Lebanon's Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-13

Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Bahrain national carrier cancels Riyadh flights until Saturday

LBCI
World News
12:02

US, allies warn Iran over 'unacceptable' acts after British airbase incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-20

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Amal Shehadeh: Explosion at northern Israeli border wounds 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

EU establishes new mission to support Lebanon's Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Middle East News
04:25

Riyadh airport extends suspension after weekend attacks: Civil aviation authority

LBCI
Middle East News
03:57

Saudi energy minister says 'recent events' require serious response after attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More