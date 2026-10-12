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President Aoun welcomes EU decision to establish new security support mission in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12-10-2026 | 11:10
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President Aoun welcomes EU decision to establish new security support mission in Lebanon
President Joseph Aoun welcomed a decision by European Union foreign ministers to establish a new three-year mission in Lebanon to provide advice and assistance to the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces (ISF).
Aoun said the decision reflects the EU's continued commitment to Lebanon's security and stability, as well as its confidence in the Lebanese army and ISF as legitimate institutions responsible for protecting the country and its citizens, alongside other official security agencies.
He said the mission would provide expertise, training and advisory support to strengthen Lebanon's security institutions, extend state authority across the country's territory and improve border control.
Aoun stressed that these efforts align with the Lebanese government's decisions and its stated commitment to ensuring that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of legitimate state forces.
The president thanked the EU and its member states for the initiative, pledging Lebanon's full cooperation to ensure the mission's success.
He added that the support would further strengthen stability and the role of state institutions, while reinforcing Lebanon's partnership with its international allies.
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