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WHO says cannot conduct full risk assessment on Russia plague reports
World News
07-10-2026 | 11:45
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WHO says cannot conduct full risk assessment on Russia plague reports
The World Health Organization said Wednesday it could not produce a full risk assessment as it did not yet have the whole picture from Russia on the suspected plague death of a laboratory technician.
"We don't yet have the full picture of this event, and we're not able to conduct a full risk assessment," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.
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