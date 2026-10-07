AI bubble burst 'can lead to financial stability risks:' IMF boss to AFP

Investors losing confidence in artificial intelligence, which could tank stock market valuations, would pose a risk to global financial stability and dampen economic growth, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told AFP on Wednesday.



AI "lifts up global growth... So if there is a slowdown there, it would be felt across the world. Equally, if there is loss of confidence and money runs away from AI, that can lead to financial stability risks," after an industry boom this year, Georgieva said in an interview.



AFP



