Trump says Stephen Hubbard on way home, no 'swap' with Russia necessary

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Stephen Hubbard, an American captured by Russian forces years ago in Ukraine, was "on his way back home" and that no "swap" with Moscow was needed for his release.



"Stephen is on his way back home and will soon be with his family. The United States, out of respect for President Trump, was not required to give anything in return -- an unprecedented situation for Russia. There was no 'swap' necessary for this release," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



AFP





