Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo was due to be hospitalised in Rome on Tuesday ahead of surgery to remove a small growth on one of his lungs, in the first major health issue of ‌his 17-month tenure.



Leo, 71, said on Sunday that a small nodule had been found on a check-up, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.



He was expected to leave the Vatican for Rome's Gemelli hospital late morning, the Vatican press office said, without specifying when the actual operation would take place.



Reuters