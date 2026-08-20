UNIFIL says peacekeepers remain fully committed to their mandate in south Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Thursday that peacekeepers from around 50 countries remain fully committed to their mandate, “maintaining a visible presence across south Lebanon through daily operations, including patrols, monitoring, liaison and support for humanitarian partners.”



In a statement, the peacekeeping mission stated that “civilians bear the heaviest burden when conflict disrupts daily life. Families face uncertainty, displacement and concerns for their safety.”



It added: “Every effort peacekeepers make to reduce tensions, prevent misunderstandings and keep communication channels open helps prevent escalation. Instability is not in anyone’s interest.”



UNIFIL also urged “all actors to renew their commitment to Security Council Resolution 1701, cease violations of the resolution and avoid any provocative action that could increase tensions or trigger further violations.”