Crude prices soar more than 3% on fresh Mideast worries

World News
08-10-2026 | 03:20
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Crude prices soar more than 3% on fresh Mideast worries
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Crude prices soar more than 3% on fresh Mideast worries

Crude prices soared more than three percent Thursday after a report said the White House has asked the Pentagon to draw up options to hit sites in Iran ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Global benchmark Brent surged 3.6 percent to $130.80 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was up 3.4 percent at $91.27, fueling fresh fears about a spike in inflation.


AFP
 

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Crude

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