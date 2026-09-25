Pope urges France to remain 'tireless champion of peace'

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25-09-2026 | 07:06
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Pope urges France to remain &#39;tireless champion of peace&#39;
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Pope urges France to remain 'tireless champion of peace'

Pope Leo XIV on Friday urged France to remain a "tireless champion of peace" worldwide, as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine drags into its fifth year.

"In the face of rumours of war and the varied crises troubling our world, France is called to remain a tireless champion of peace and multilateralism, particularly within our beloved Europe," he said.

AFP

World News

Pope Leo XIV

France

Russia

Ukraine

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