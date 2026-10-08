Britain says consulate in Jerusalem to remain open as a UK mission

British foreign minister Ed Miliband said on Thursday its Consulate General building in East Jerusalem, ordered to close by Israel, would remain open as an independent and operational UK Mission, serving the Palestinian people.



Israel had ordered the British consulate in East Jerusalem to close on Thursday after London announced plans to impose sanctions on settlements in the West Bank.



Miliband said that ⁠having withdrawn a number of staff and families in recent weeks, it would now work to build up their presence again.



The deterioration in ties between the two allies had sparked speculation in Israel that Britain could respond to the closure by expelling Israeli diplomats in London.



"We will work in the coming months to build back up ⁠our presence, and we will not take reciprocal action while such discussions are underway and credible," Miliband said.







Reuters