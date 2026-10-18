Zelenskiy says Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector 76 times in past week

Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy, oil and gas sectors ‌dozens of times in the week since U.S. President Donald Trump announced a halt ⁠to attacks on energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.



"Since the American President announced the energy ceasefire a week ago, Russia has ‌deliberately ⁠attacked Ukraine's energy and oil and gas sectors 76 times," he wrote ⁠on X, adding the latest strikes hit substations in ⁠the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa ⁠regions.



Neither Kyiv nor Moscow confirmed Trump's announced ceasefire agreement.



Reuters