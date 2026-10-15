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Ukraine resumes strikes on Russian refineries as Zelensky says 'we're done'
World News
15-10-2026 | 04:53
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Ukraine resumes strikes on Russian refineries as Zelensky says 'we're done'
Ukraine has resumed its attacks on Russian refineries with a strike at an installation in the Ryazan region, the regional governor said on Thursday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his anger at a "dangerous" withdrawal of U.S. intelligence.
Since U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, Kyiv had refrained from attacking Russian refineries, which the U.S. leader had blamed for raising diesel prices on global markets.
But Zelensky had voiced increasing frustration with Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which he said on Wednesday had left 600,000 people without power. He warned that Ukraine would not suspend its own attacks indefinitely if Russia did not reciprocate and also criticized what he said was Trump's favoritism toward Russia.
In an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday, he said Ukraine's patience had run out.
"The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We’re done,” he told the newspaper.
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