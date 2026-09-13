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Poland says Russia hit Warsaw-bound train in west Ukraine
World News
13-09-2026 | 07:24
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Poland says Russia hit Warsaw-bound train in west Ukraine
A Russian drone struck a Warsaw-bound train by the Polish border in Ukraine on Sunday but caused no casualties, Warsaw and Kyiv said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said western regions came under attack.
Poland's PKP Intercity rail service said the train was travelling from Kyiv to Warsaw with 206 passengers on board, and Zelensky said Moscow "deliberately" struck the train.
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