Air force plane crashes in France, one person dead, ministry says

One person was killed and one ‌other was missing after a military plane crashed in the northeast ⁠of France on Tuesday evening, France's Ministry of the Armed Forces said on Wednesday.



A French air force Mirage ‌2000D ⁠crashed in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region with two people on board, ⁠the ministry said.



The cause of the crash ⁠was under investigation, it added.



Reuters