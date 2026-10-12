One dead, 11 wounded in Sunday attack on Riyadh airport: Saudi authorities

Middle East News
12-10-2026 | 01:20
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One dead, 11 wounded in Sunday attack on Riyadh airport: Saudi authorities
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One dead, 11 wounded in Sunday attack on Riyadh airport: Saudi authorities

One person was killed, and 11 others were wounded in Sunday's attack at Riyadh's international airport, Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said.

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in the fatality of a Pakistani resident... and injuries to 11 others," the authority said on X.

AFP

Middle East News

Riyadh

Airport

Saudi Arabia

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