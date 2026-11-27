Internal Security Forces personnel set up a checkpoint at the entrance to Bnehrane, in the Koura district of northern Lebanon, in what was described as a purely security-related measure.



Two individuals wanted under search and investigation warrants in connection with the case of a Hezbollah cell in northern Lebanon, Bilal al-Assaad and Sheikh Reda Ismail Ahmad, are reportedly present in the town. Both are Hezbollah officials.



Judicial sources told LBCI that no judicial instructions had been issued by Public Prosecutor Ahmad Rami al-Hajj or Government Commissioner to the Military Court Claude Ghanem to carry out any raids in the town.