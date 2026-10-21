France to deploy troops, admits to failures over weekend unrest

World News
21-10-2026 | 03:09
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France to deploy troops, admits to failures over weekend unrest
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France to deploy troops, admits to failures over weekend unrest

France will reinforce police with troops and mount a huge security operation for more protests planned on Saturday, the government said on Tuesday, acknowledging failures in its response to last weekend's violence.

"The deployment next Saturday will be massive," Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu ‌said, adding that the immediate priority was to restore order after rioting and looting swept Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities on October 17.

In a sometimes rowdy debate, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the military would be deployed alongside police, while the government pledged to overhaul tactics after widespread criticism that city centres had been left vulnerable.

Reuters

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