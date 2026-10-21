Spain slams 'interference' after Milei's comments on PM

World News
21-10-2026 | 11:11
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Spain slams &#39;interference&#39; after Milei&#39;s comments on PM
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Spain slams 'interference' after Milei's comments on PM

Spain on Wednesday condemned Javier Milei for "external interference, attacks and insults" after the visiting Argentine president called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a "dictator" and urged voters to oust him weeks before a general election.

"It is shameful that a person who holds the highest office of a sister nation makes visits to our country with the only aim of trying to foster a climate of polarisation and violence," the Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Spain

Javier Milei

Pedro Sanchez

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