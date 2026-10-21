Spain on Wednesday condemned Javier Milei for "external interference, attacks and insults" after the visiting Argentine president called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a "dictator" and urged voters to oust him weeks before a general election.



"It is shameful that a person who holds the highest office of a sister nation makes visits to our country with the only aim of trying to foster a climate of polarisation and violence," the Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement.



AFP



