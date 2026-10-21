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Witkoff says brought 'ideas' for possible Ukraine peace deal to Putin meeting
World News
21-10-2026 | 05:55
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Witkoff says brought 'ideas' for possible Ukraine peace deal to Putin meeting
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday he had brought "ideas" for a possible Ukraine peace deal to his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg.
"We've brought some papers. It's really some ideas, some sort of peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, and you'll read that at your leisure," Witkoff told Putin in remarks broadcast by Russian state television.
AFP
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