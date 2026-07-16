Iran slams 'barbaric' US attack after hospital evacuated due to nearby strike

Middle East News
16-07-2026 | 06:35
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Iran slams &#39;barbaric&#39; US attack after hospital evacuated due to nearby strike
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Iran slams 'barbaric' US attack after hospital evacuated due to nearby strike

Tehran on Thursday accused the United States of carrying out a "barbaric attack" after a cancer hospital in Iran's southwest was forced to evacuate due to nearby strikes.

"This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel's atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe suffering and anxiety upon the hospitalised children," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X, saying "211 patients undergoing chemotherapy" were evacuated.

AFP

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