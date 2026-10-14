EU says 'no indications' US intel-sharing with Ukraine stopped

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14-10-2026 | 07:36
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EU says &#39;no indications&#39; US intel-sharing with Ukraine stopped
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EU says 'no indications' US intel-sharing with Ukraine stopped

The EU on Wednesday said it had no indication that the United States had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, after Kyiv said it had not been warned of incoming Russian strikes.

"We have no indications that intelligence sharing with Ukraine has stopped," Paula Pinho, chief spokeswoman for the European Commission, told journalists.

AFP


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