Pope Leo will not need further cancer treatment, doctors say

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22-10-2026 | 03:05
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Pope Leo will not need further cancer treatment, doctors say
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Pope Leo will not need further cancer treatment, doctors say

Pope Leo will not need any further therapy after undergoing lung cancer surgery last week, his doctors said on Wednesday, indicating that his tumor had not spread.

The announcement came as it was still unclear whether the U.S.-born pope would proceed with a planned trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, scheduled for November 6-17.

The 71-year-old pontiff had ⁠the lower lobe of his right lung removed in surgery on October 13 and was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.



Reuters 
 

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Pope Leo

Cancer

Treatment

Doctors

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