Explosions heard in Damascus, reasons unknown: Reuters

Middle East News
07-07-2026 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Explosions heard in Damascus, reasons unknown: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Explosions heard in Damascus, reasons unknown: Reuters

Explosions heard in Damascus on Tuesday and ⁠reasons were unknown, Reuters witness said.

French President Emmanuel Macron ⁠is currently visiting the ⁠Syrian capital.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Explosions

Syria

Damascus

Reuters

LBCI Next
France says Macron safe, continuing visit after Damascus blast
Iran fires missiles at commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz: Axios
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:52

Kremlin says Russia will follow NATO summit closely

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

LBCI
Middle East News
06:45

Syria President says wants France to be 'primary partner'

LBCI
World News
05:35

Ebola outbreak in Congo still in 'expansion phase': WHO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

LBCI
Middle East News
06:45

Syria President says wants France to be 'primary partner'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:00

Syria says 18 wounded including four policemen in Damascus blasts

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

France says Macron safe, continuing visit after Damascus blast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-02

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 17: Emergency services

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-28

Israel slams 'shameful and absurd' inclusion on UN sexual violence list

LBCI
World News
2026-07-03

Ukraine's NATO backers to vow 70 bn euros aid in both 2026 and 2027: Diplomats

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-14

Lebanon Health Ministry: Three killed, 16 wounded in Israeli strike on Ghobeiry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Senior source to LBCI: US General expected in Beirut to launch pilot zones under Lebanon-Israel framework

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel conditions withdrawal from pilot zones on Lebanese Army readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Lebanon president says Israeli occupation in south preventing army deployment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Claims of annexation: Lebanese border communities unite to reject Netanyahu's allegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Israeli flag raised over Ali Al Taher Hill in South Lebanon–Video

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Explosions heard in Damascus, reasons unknown: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

President Aoun thanks UAE for lifting travel restrictions to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More