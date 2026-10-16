Pope Leo showing 'steady improvement' after lung cancer surgery, Vatican says

Pope Leo is showing steady improvement ‌in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer on Tuesday, the Vatican said, ⁠adding that he is now able to do normal daily activities with full autonomy.



The pope will make his first public ‌appearance ⁠since his hospitalisation on Sunday to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer, ⁠while preparations continue for his planned November trip ⁠to South America, the Vatican said.



Reuters