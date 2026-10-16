Pope Leo showing 'steady improvement' after lung cancer surgery, Vatican says

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16-10-2026 | 08:23
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Pope Leo showing &#39;steady improvement&#39; after lung cancer surgery, Vatican says
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Pope Leo showing 'steady improvement' after lung cancer surgery, Vatican says

Pope Leo is showing steady improvement ‌in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer on Tuesday, the Vatican said, ⁠adding that he is now able to do normal daily activities with full autonomy.

The pope will make his first public ‌appearance ⁠since his hospitalisation on Sunday to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer, ⁠while preparations continue for his planned November trip ⁠to South America, the Vatican said.

Reuters

World News

Pope Leo

Hospital

Vatican

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