Pentagon, Lockheed announce deal for 850 F-35 jets over 10 years

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22-10-2026 | 07:43
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Pentagon, Lockheed announce deal for 850 F-35 jets over 10 years
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Pentagon, Lockheed announce deal for 850 F-35 jets over 10 years

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday a 10-year agreement for the production of 850 F-35 jets.

The "framework agreement," which the Pentagon said would "modernize and expand" the fighter jet program, requires the approval of Congress.

AFP

World News

Washington

United States

Pentagon

Lockheed Martin

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