France's Macron tightens curbs on protests, blaming hard left for unrest

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22-10-2026 | 07:36
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France&#39;s Macron tightens curbs on protests, blaming hard left for unrest
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France's Macron tightens curbs on protests, blaming hard left for unrest

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that "illegitimate" protests would be banned in the coming days and blamed "seditious" ultra-left groups and vandals for last weekend's riots and looting.

Speaking after a meeting with intelligence chiefs and senior ministers, Macron said demonstrations organized by groups such as trade unions would be allowed to go ahead but could be diverted along alternative routes to protect businesses.

"Last Saturday we had political and seditious acts by ultra-left groups whose aim is to bring down the Republic," Macron said.

His comments came as authorities across France prepared for fresh protests following some of the country's worst ⁠urban unrest in years.



Reuters 
 

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France

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