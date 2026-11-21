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US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf
Middle East News
21-11-2026 | 10:32
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US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf
U.S. Central Command on Saturday denied an Iranian account that its forces had fired a missile at a U.S. F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to make an emergency landing.
Iranian state media earlier reported that the country's air defence systems targeted the aircraft on Friday evening, causing it to abort its mission and land at a nearby airport.
"Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all," Central Command said in a statement, adding that all U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.
Reuters
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