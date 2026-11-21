U.S. Central Command on Saturday denied an Iranian account ‌that its forces had fired a missile at a U.S. F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to make an emergency landing.



Iranian state ⁠media earlier reported that the country's air defence systems targeted the aircraft on Friday evening, causing it to abort its mission and land at a nearby airport.



"Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all," Central Command said in a statement, adding ‌that ⁠all U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.



Reuters