Pope addresses crowd in Vatican for first time since surgery

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18-10-2026 | 06:25
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Pope addresses crowd in Vatican for first time since surgery
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Pope addresses crowd in Vatican for first time since surgery

Pope Leo XIV addressed thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday in his first weekly Angelus prayer since leaving the hospital after lung cancer surgery.

A chorus of "Viva il papa!" (Hooray for the pope!) reverberated across the square as the 71-year-old leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics appeared at the window of his Apostolic Palace to address the crowd.

AFP

World News

Vatican City

Holy See

Pope Leo XIV

St Peter's Square

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