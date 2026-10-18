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Pope addresses crowd in Vatican for first time since surgery
World News
18-10-2026 | 06:25
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Pope addresses crowd in Vatican for first time since surgery
Pope Leo XIV addressed thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday in his first weekly Angelus prayer since leaving the hospital after lung cancer surgery.
A chorus of "Viva il papa!" (Hooray for the pope!) reverberated across the square as the 71-year-old leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics appeared at the window of his Apostolic Palace to address the crowd.
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