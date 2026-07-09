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Jordanian businessman Al Khawaja responds to BDL statement on judicial proceedings
Lebanon News
09-07-2026 | 12:50
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Jordanian businessman Al Khawaja responds to BDL statement on judicial proceedings
The media office of Jordanian businessman Ala Mahmoud Al Khawaja issued a statement on Thursday in response to a recent announcement by the Banque du Liban (BDL) regarding judicial proceedings related to financial matters.
The statement said Al Khawaja took note of the BDL press release issued on July 3, 2026, which referred to ongoing judicial proceedings without naming any individuals.
According to the statement, Al Khawaja welcomed the stated objective of the proceedings, which the central bank said were aimed at restoring depositors’ rights and achieving financial justice.
The statement came as follows:
"We take note of the press release issued by the Banque du Liban (“BDL”) on July 3rd, 2026, concerning judicial proceedings, in which BDL was careful not to mention any names, and which are aimed at restoring the rights of depositors, the sanctity of which we, for our part, reaffirm. We further note that the statement provides that the purpose of such proceedings is to achieve financial justice.
Against this backdrop, we express our surprise at and strongly denounce the media campaign, whose motives are far from unknown, that has been directed against the Jordanian investor, Mr. Ala Mahmoud Al Khawaja, both before and after the issuance of the BDL press release, particularly given that Mr. Ala Al Khawaja has not been notified of any legal proceedings against him by any judicial authority. Instead, the coordinators of this media campaign have singled him out, targeting him, his reputation, and his distinguished investment record dating back to 1990.
Mr. Ala Mahmoud Al Khawaja wishes to clarify the following:
First: Mr. Ala Al Khawaja's investments have extended to several countries, including Jordan, Egypt, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Lebanon. They have also spanned numerous sectors, including tourism and hospitality; the telecommunications sector in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Italy, and several African countries; the banking and financial sectors, including Bank Al Ahli Societe Generale (Egypt) and the Egyptian American Bank, which included American Express Bank; in addition to real estate investments in several countries, as well as investments in intellectual property rights.
Second: The investment climate, together with confidence in the laws and the judiciary systems of the countries in which Mr. Ala Al Khawaja chose to invest, constituted the principal incentive for investing in those countries. With particular regard to Lebanon, having recognized a promising future in early 2005, Mr. Ala Al Khawaja decided to take part in this anticipated journey of growth and development. Accordingly, his first investments were in the real estate sector, followed by investments in other vital sectors, which we shall not elaborate on herein.
Third: Throughout Mr. Ala Al Khawaja's investment track record across all jurisdictions since 1990, his record has never been tainted by any reservations or disputes with governmental authorities or regulatory bodies.
Mr. Ala Al Khawaja further confirms that he has never made any investment in Lebanon that would prejudice the interests of the Lebanese State, the BDL, or the depositors. He continues to place his full confidence in Lebanese laws and the Lebanese judiciary as his first and final recourse.”
Press Release (Arabic+English) 9 July 2026 (Sequential)-1.pdf
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