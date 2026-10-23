France to deploy 70,000 security forces for protests: Minister

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23-10-2026 | 07:23
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France to deploy 70,000 security forces for protests: Minister
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France to deploy 70,000 security forces for protests: Minister

France will deploy some 70,000 security personnel nationwide for new protests this weekend, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Friday, warning that calls for violence and looting were already circulating on social media.

"We have noted numerous calls from far-left and radical far-left movements," Nunez told a news conference, adding that the deployment would include elite police units, "around 20" armored vehicles and 15 water cannon vehicles.



AFP
 

World News

France

Security

Forces

Protests

Minister

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