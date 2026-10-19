Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
19-10-2026 | 09:42
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Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI
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Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI

The Lebanese army has arrested a man in connection with the discovery of a tunnel in the Fanar area, sources told LBCI.

According to LBCI sources, the suspect, identified by his initials M.N., was born in 1976 and is from the town of Shmestar.

Preliminary information indicates that the detainee told investigators he had been digging the tunnel for approximately two months in search of gold.

He reportedly used manual digging tools, including a hammer, sledgehammer and iron bar, and claimed he was only a few meters away from reaching the gold.

The suspect remains under investigation by Lebanese army intelligence in the Metn district as authorities seek to verify his account and determine the actual purpose of the tunnel.
 

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