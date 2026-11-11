Ukraine chief negotiator says 'significant differences remain' after Russia talks

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11-11-2026 | 08:31
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Ukraine chief negotiator says &#39;significant differences remain&#39; after Russia talks
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Ukraine chief negotiator says 'significant differences remain' after Russia talks

The Ukrainian chief negotiator at U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday that "significant differences" remained between Kyiv and Moscow after two days of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

"Over these two days, the parties were able to state their positions directly, and significant differences remain between them. There is still a lot of difficult work ahead, but there are opportunities to continue the negotiation process," Rustem Umerov said on Telegram.

AFP

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chief

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'significant

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remain'

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