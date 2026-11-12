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Death toll in New York building collapse rises to six: Official
World News
12-11-2026 | 07:44
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Death toll in New York building collapse rises to six: Official
New York City's fire department reported Thursday that more victims had been found after a three-story residential building collapsed a day earlier, raising the death toll to at least six, with 19 injured.
Search efforts were continuing in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the agency said, with approximately 250 firefighters and rescue workers deployed to the site.
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