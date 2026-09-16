Gaza civil defense says toll from building collapse rises to 20, including five children

Middle East News
16-09-2026 | 07:31
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Gaza civil defense says toll from building collapse rises to 20, including five children
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Gaza civil defense says toll from building collapse rises to 20, including five children

At least 20 people, including five children, died, and dozens remained missing on Wednesday after a Gaza apartment building collapsed from damage sustained in earlier Israeli strikes, the territory's civil defense agency said, giving an updated toll.

The bodies of "20 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble of a building that collapsed... Among the dead are five infants, while dozens of people remain trapped beneath the debris," said Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesperson for the civil defense agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority.


AFP
 

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