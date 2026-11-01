LBCI sources reveal how authorities foiled cocaine smuggling operation at Beirut airport

Lebanon News
01-11-2026 | 07:09
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LBCI sources reveal how authorities foiled cocaine smuggling operation at Beirut airport
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LBCI sources reveal how authorities foiled cocaine smuggling operation at Beirut airport

Lebanon’s General Security had been tracking the cocaine shipment from the moment it was prepared and departed Accra for Beirut, LBCI sources said.

According to the sources, General Security officers monitored the suspected smuggler upon his arrival at Beirut’s airport and alerted customs officers, who searched his luggage and seized 46.7 kilograms of cocaine

Lebanon News

Lebanon

General Security

Cocaine

Beirut

Lebanese customs seize 46.7 kg of cocaine in record airport drug bust
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