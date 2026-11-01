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LBCI sources reveal how authorities foiled cocaine smuggling operation at Beirut airport
Lebanon News
01-11-2026 | 07:09
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LBCI sources reveal how authorities foiled cocaine smuggling operation at Beirut airport
Lebanon’s General Security had been tracking the cocaine shipment from the moment it was prepared and departed Accra for Beirut, LBCI sources said.
According to the sources, General Security officers monitored the suspected smuggler upon his arrival at Beirut’s airport and alerted customs officers, who searched his luggage and seized 46.7 kilograms of cocaine
Lebanon News
Lebanon
General Security
Cocaine
Beirut
Lebanese customs seize 46.7 kg of cocaine in record airport drug bust
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