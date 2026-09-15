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Lebanon prosecutor requests charges for ex-president over port blast: AFP
Lebanon News
15-09-2026 | 11:50
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Lebanon prosecutor requests charges for ex-president over port blast: AFP
A Lebanese prosecutor on Tuesday requested that former president Michel Aoun be indicted over the 2020 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people, a judicial official told AFP.
The prosecutor at Lebanon's Court of Cassation asked the judge overseeing the case, Tarek Bitar, to "press charges against (former) president Aoun, given that he had prior knowledge of the presence of ammonium nitrate at the port and its danger, without taking the necessary measures or referring the matter to the Higher Defense Council," said the official, requesting anonymity.
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