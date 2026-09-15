Lebanon prosecutor requests charges for ex-president over port blast: AFP

Lebanon News
15-09-2026 | 11:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon prosecutor requests charges for ex-president over port blast: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon prosecutor requests charges for ex-president over port blast: AFP

A Lebanese prosecutor on Tuesday requested that former president Michel Aoun be indicted over the 2020 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people, a judicial official told AFP.

The prosecutor at Lebanon's Court of Cassation asked the judge overseeing the case, Tarek Bitar, to "press charges against (former) president Aoun, given that he had prior knowledge of the presence of ammonium nitrate at the port and its danger, without taking the necessary measures or referring the matter to the Higher Defense Council," said the official, requesting anonymity.



AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prosecutor

Charges

President

Port

Blast

AFP

Beirut

Michel Aoun

LBCI Next
Israel's Lebanon plan under review as Rome talks are postponed
PM Salam: Negotiations are not a concession of Lebanon’s rights, but a means to restore them through diplomacy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-03

Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-01

President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-04

Six years after Beirut blast, port officials renew calls for justice and safety reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-04

Samy Gemayel: Justice for Beirut Port blast victims must run its course

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

LBCI sources: No military aid announcements expected at Paris conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Ambassador's visit to South Lebanon draws mixed reactions as Israeli shelling continues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Lebanon plan under review as Rome talks are postponed

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

PM Salam: Negotiations are not a concession of Lebanon’s rights, but a means to restore them through diplomacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-26

Netanyahu says Israel 'brought them all back' after last Gaza hostage returned

LBCI
World News
2026-09-10

A billion-dollar sanctions dodge kept Chinese goods flowing to Iran: Reuters, citing sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Lebanon president stresses importance of a ceasefire before talks with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:34

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Saudi civil defense issues brief alerts over attack threats in Mecca, Jeddah, Taif

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Lebanon prosecutor requests charges for ex-president over port blast: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:47

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russian bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

PM Salam: Negotiations are not a concession of Lebanon’s rights, but a means to restore them through diplomacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Urgent appeal for B+ blood and platelet donors at Hotel Dieu Hospital — Contact 76034057

LBCI
Middle East News
13:52

Egypt's Sisi to host Saudi crown prince on Tuesday: presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Qatar warns against 'catastrophic' Bab al-Mandab closure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More