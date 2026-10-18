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Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members
Middle East News
18-10-2026 | 01:25
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Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members
A reconnaissance AH-6i helicopter crashed in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on Sunday.
The helicopter crashed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Saudi National Guard Ministry, the statement added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Najran
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