Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members

Middle East News
18-10-2026 | 01:25
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Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members
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Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members

A reconnaissance AH-6i helicopter crashed in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia due to a technical ‌malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on Sunday.

The helicopter crashed in an area under the jurisdiction of ⁠the Saudi National Guard Ministry, the statement added.

Reuters

Middle East News

Najran

​Saudi Arabia

Turki al-Maliki

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