UN hails progress in Ebola response, cites insecurity as biggest challenge

U.N. health officials on Friday hailed progress in the Ebola response six months after the outbreak first prompted global concerns, but cautioned that the disease continues to spread to more remote and dangerous parts of Congo.



With the number of confirmed cases now surpassing 11,000, the outbreak is the second-worst for Ebola on record and has spread to parts of east, central and ⁠west Africa.



Flagged by health authorities in mid-May, the outbreak is driven by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, for which there are no approved treatments or vaccines.







Reuters