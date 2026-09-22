EU chief hails Greenland, Denmark, US deal as 'positive step' for Arctic security

World News
22-09-2026 | 12:32
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EU chief hails Greenland, Denmark, US deal as &#39;positive step&#39; for Arctic security
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EU chief hails Greenland, Denmark, US deal as 'positive step' for Arctic security

EU chief Antonio Costa on Tuesday welcomed a security deal between the United States, Greenland and Denmark as a "positive step for transatlantic cooperation and Arctic security," following its signature on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"The EU stands ready to continue working closely with Greenland, Denmark and our transatlantic partners for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Arctic," Costa posted on X, saying the deal was "grounded in respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination."

AFP

World News

chief

hails

Greenland,

Denmark,

'positive

step'

Arctic

security

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