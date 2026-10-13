U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Houthi militants who control vast swaths of Yemen were "behaving very badly" as consequences of the U.S.-Iran war spill into the broader Middle East.



The Iran-backed Houthis have been battling ⁠the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in a civil war since 2014, but the conflict has intensified since the US began its eight-month war on Iran. The group has recently escalated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and ⁠the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait. The Houthis launched attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport in recent days, killing 13 people, ⁠wounding more than 300, and closing the skies above the Saudi capital.



Trump told reporters ⁠that he "might" ask Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to intervene and support Saudi ⁠interests.



"President Erdogan, I think, would do as I ask," Trump said.







Reuters