News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'
Lebanon News
12-01-2026 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said Hezbollah's weapons have become a liability for both Lebanon and the country's Shiite community, arguing that the group's armed status is preventing political and economic recovery and exposing the country to continued Israeli attacks.
In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Rajji addressed Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, saying the Shiite community is an essential component of Lebanon, but insisting that Hezbollah's weapons "do not protect you and do not protect Lebanon."
Rajji said the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which came into force in November 2024, does not merely require a halt to hostilities but explicitly calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah. He added that the failure to implement what he described as the principle of "exclusive state control over "weapons has stalled all major political and economic files in the country.
"The Lebanese people are the ones demanding the monopoly of weapons in the hands of the state," Rajji said, rejecting claims that the United States or other international actors are driving the issue.
He warned that as long as Hezbollah retains its weapons, Israel will continue to use that as justification to carry out attacks on Lebanon. Rajji also stressed that there is no divergence between his political position and that of the Lebanese government.
Commenting on relations between Iran and Hezbollah, Rajji said he had told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the region is undergoing significant changes and that Iran should stop interfering in Lebanese affairs. He added that he asked Iranian officials to refrain from issuing statements or intervening in Lebanon's internal matters.
Rajji drew a contrast between Iran and the United States, saying Iran arms a non-state actor while Washington provides weapons and support to the Lebanese Army.
Lebanon News
FM
Youssef Rajji
Hezbollah
Weapons
Burden
Lebanon
Shiite
Community
Next
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-08
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Middle East News
2026-01-08
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
0
World News
2025-12-11
Noem says tanker seizure a strike on Venezuela's drug-running 'regime'
World News
2025-12-11
Noem says tanker seizure a strike on Venezuela's drug-running 'regime'
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah rocket unit's weapons caches in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah rocket unit's weapons caches in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
0
Lebanon News
05:27
PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan
Lebanon News
05:27
PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan
0
Lebanon News
04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
Lebanon News
04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
0
Lebanon News
04:05
Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections
Lebanon News
04:05
Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-10
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-10
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
Lebanon News
04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran
3
Lebanon News
04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
Lebanon News
04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
4
Middle East News
03:30
Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM
Middle East News
03:30
Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM
5
Lebanon News
08:50
FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'
Lebanon News
08:50
FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'
6
Lebanon News
04:05
Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections
Lebanon News
04:05
Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections
7
Lebanon News
05:27
PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan
Lebanon News
05:27
PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan
8
Middle East News
07:52
Iran fighting 'war against terrorists', parliament speaker tells Tehran rally
Middle East News
07:52
Iran fighting 'war against terrorists', parliament speaker tells Tehran rally
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More