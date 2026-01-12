FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'

12-01-2026 | 08:50
FM Rajji says Hezbollah&#39;s weapons are a &#39;burden on Lebanon and Shiite community&#39;
2min
FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said Hezbollah's weapons have become a liability for both Lebanon and the country's Shiite community, arguing that the group's armed status is preventing political and economic recovery and exposing the country to continued Israeli attacks.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Rajji addressed Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, saying the Shiite community is an essential component of Lebanon, but insisting that Hezbollah's weapons "do not protect you and do not protect Lebanon."

Rajji said the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which came into force in November 2024, does not merely require a halt to hostilities but explicitly calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah. He added that the failure to implement what he described as the principle of "exclusive state control over "weapons has stalled all major political and economic files in the country.

"The Lebanese people are the ones demanding the monopoly of weapons in the hands of the state," Rajji said, rejecting claims that the United States or other international actors are driving the issue.

He warned that as long as Hezbollah retains its weapons, Israel will continue to use that as justification to carry out attacks on Lebanon. Rajji also stressed that there is no divergence between his political position and that of the Lebanese government.

Commenting on relations between Iran and Hezbollah, Rajji said he had told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the region is undergoing significant changes and that Iran should stop interfering in Lebanese affairs. He added that he asked Iranian officials to refrain from issuing statements or intervening in Lebanon's internal matters.

Rajji drew a contrast between Iran and the United States, saying Iran arms a non-state actor while Washington provides weapons and support to the Lebanese Army.

