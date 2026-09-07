Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days

Lebanon News
07-09-2026 | 09:58
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Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days
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Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days

Lebanon's Public Health Ministry said Israeli attacks over the past three days have killed at least 27 people and wounded 69 others, including children, women and medical personnel.

The ministry said the toll remains preliminary.

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