63 killed in latest clashes between Yemen govt, Houthis: AFP

Fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces and their Saudi backers has killed 63 people in the last 24 hours, military sources from both sides told AFP on Thursday.



At least 23 government soldiers were killed in missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed group in two southwestern provinces, a government official said, while Houthi military sources reported 40 fighters killed in Saudi airstrikes and fighting on the ground.



AFP



