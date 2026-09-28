Dozens kidnapped in 2 weekend attacks in northern Nigeria: Security reports

World News
28-09-2026 | 04:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dozens kidnapped in 2 weekend attacks in northern Nigeria: Security reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Dozens kidnapped in 2 weekend attacks in northern Nigeria: Security reports

More than 80 people were abducted by armed gangs in two separate attacks on Saturday and Sunday in northern Nigeria, the latest mass kidnappings for ransom to rock the country.

On Saturday, at least 47 farmers were abducted by armed gangs while harvesting peanuts in Niger state, and on Sunday, 40 women were kidnapped in the neighbouring state of Zamfara, according to two security reports seen by AFP and a local source.

AFP 

World News

Gangs

Attacks

Nigeria

LBCI Next
Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia
Netherlands 'regret' over Israel's decision to revoke diplomats' accreditation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-13

Houthi media reports Saudi strikes in northern Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-13

Health Ministry: 4,324 killed and 12,221 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-15

Major wildfire breaks out in Aitou forest in northern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
World News
2026-09-16

US officials met Houthis in Oman over the weekend: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:29

Iran says filed complaint to UN aviation watchdog over US flight restrictions

LBCI
World News
06:26

South Korea summons Ukraine envoy over North Korean POWs disclosure

LBCI
World News
06:20

Pope calls for 'courage in negotiation' and compromise to end war in Europe

LBCI
World News
06:04

Macron urges Europe to find 'courage' to resist nationalism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-24

US proposal to vet Lebanese army units rejected during Washington talks, LBCI reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-17

Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

LBCI
World News
2026-02-27

UK withdraws staff from Iran temporarily

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-20

Netanyahu vows to hunt down 'terrorist' who killed Israeli in West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Qassem: Hezbollah committed to resistance, reconstruction and ‘full liberation’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

What comes after Ali al-Taher? Mapping out Israel’s next move in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From alliance to tensions: What remains of the FPM-Hezbollah partnership?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
11:37

Trump says UK terror suspects aimed for 'big damage' at airbase

LBCI
World News
09:24

UK police say 5 arrested on suspicion of preparing 'terrorist act'

LBCI
World News
07:52

South Korean military, UN command launch investigation into DMZ explosion

LBCI
World News
07:35

UK counter-terrorism police probe incident near air base: media

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More