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Dozens kidnapped in 2 weekend attacks in northern Nigeria: Security reports
World News
28-09-2026 | 04:07
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Dozens kidnapped in 2 weekend attacks in northern Nigeria: Security reports
More than 80 people were abducted by armed gangs in two separate attacks on Saturday and Sunday in northern Nigeria, the latest mass kidnappings for ransom to rock the country.
On Saturday, at least 47 farmers were abducted by armed gangs while harvesting peanuts in Niger state, and on Sunday, 40 women were kidnapped in the neighbouring state of Zamfara, according to two security reports seen by AFP and a local source.
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