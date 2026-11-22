President Joseph Aoun paid tribute to former President René Moawad on the 37th anniversary of his assassination, highlighting his commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, independence and national unity.



In a statement marking the anniversary, Aoun described Moawad as a president of national reconciliation who was assassinated because he refused to compromise Lebanon's sovereignty.



"They assassinated René Moawad to assassinate national reconciliation and dominate the country," Aoun said.



He stressed that Moawad had rejected trading presidential authority for sovereignty or sacrificing independence in exchange for stability. He also opposed accepting foreign tutelage as the price of confronting occupation.



According to Aoun, Moawad recognized 37 years ago that Lebanon could achieve freedom, stability and prosperity only through a sovereign state, rather than competing entities operating outside its authority.



Aoun emphasized that Moawad believed national reconciliation must be based on balance rather than domination, with loyalty directed exclusively toward Lebanon and free from foreign interference.



Concluding his tribute, Aoun said Moawad's legacy remains alive despite his assassination, symbolizing the country's enduring struggle for freedom and independence.