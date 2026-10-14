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Lebanon’s president wishes Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery following surgery
Lebanon News
14-10-2026 | 08:35
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Lebanon’s president wishes Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery following surgery
President Joseph Aoun wished Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery following his surgery, expressing hope that he would soon regain his full health.
In a message addressed to the pontiff, Aoun conveyed the sentiments and prayers of the Lebanese people, stressing that the pope’s visit to Lebanon remains firmly rooted in their hearts and national and spiritual consciousness, regardless of their religious affiliations.
Aoun added that Lebanon is praying for the pope, invoking the intercession of Saint Charbel, whose shrine the pontiff visited, to grant him a full recovery.
He also expressed hope that the pope’s recovery period would be short and peaceful, allowing him to regain his strength and health soon and resume his sacred mission of serving peace, reconciliation, mercy and hope in a world more than ever in need of the light and guidance of the Gospel.
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Joseph Aoun
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